'Things like this revs him up: Travis Head rally behind Warner amid Mitch Johnson criticism

New Delhi, Dec 11 Australia batter Travis Head has said Mitchell Johnson’s blistering column targeting David Warner will only fire him up as he prepares for his farewell Test series against Pakistan.

Head’s support for his teammate came after Johnson took a dig at Warner in an explosive editorial that called into doubt Warner's place in the squad having reached 50 just twice in his past 16 Test innings and attacked him for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Earlier, Warner indicated that he’ll retire from Test cricket after the third Test in Sydney, and amid speculation and theories over who should be his replacement, Head said he’d be stating in the middle order.

“He’s been pretty calm, I think, which might be a good thing or a bad thing. I think he’s revved up and I think a few people have said he doesn’t need much motivation so (those comments) added a little spice to it and revs him up,” Head said to Fox Sports.

“We’ve seen that over his whole career where he’s had moments whether he’s at the crossroads or people have had opinions or whatnot, but it doesn’t affect him too much. But I know deep down he keeps it in the back of his mind and it spurs him on. Hopefully that’s a good reason for lots of runs over the next few Test matches,” he added.

Warner has scored 8487 Test runs in 109 matches and needs another 157 to leapfrog Matt Hayden and Michael Clarke into the fifth spot on the all-time Australian Test run-scoring list.

Previously, Australia spinner Nathon Lyon too came in support of Warner and said it was the sort of scenario that could help Warner.

“Knowing David for the last 13 or 14 years, when he seems to be backed into the corner, that’s when he plays his best cricket,” said Nathan Lyon.

“I’m backing David to come out and perform the way he has for Australia. I think I’ve played over 100 Tests with David, and to see what he’s been able to do has been pretty amazing so I’m looking forward to seeing him come out here.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor