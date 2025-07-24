"Things will get better for us": Piyush Chawla after India trail Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-2 against England

Birmingham [UK], July 24 : Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla expressed his thoughts on the ongoing five-match Test series of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played between England and India in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs. The visitors are currently locking horns with Ben Stokes-led side in the fourth Test of the series, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Speaking on the ongoing England-India Test series, Piyush Chawla told ANI, "The Indian team is going through a phase of change and there are many young players in the team... Although we are trailing 2-1 in the series, the team has made a good start in Manchester and things will get better for us..."

Recapping the first day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) took India to a total of 264/4 on Wednesday in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

For the hosts, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wickrt each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Piyush Chawla is currently playing for India Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. India Champions lost their opening game to South Africa Champions and will take on Australia Champions on Saturday. West Indies Champions started with a tie against South Africa Champions and pulled off a close win against England Champions. They will next play Australia Champions on Wednesday

Sharing his views on the "It is a fantastic feeling to come here and play the game again...We have a lot of experienced players in the squad, and we did not get a good start in the tournament, but hopefully, we will perform better in the rest of the matches."

