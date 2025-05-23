"Think I would have a great time there": Sai Sudarsharshan on India A call-up for England tour

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan expressed his feelings on being selected in the India A for the upcoming tour of England.

The India A squad for the tour to England was announced on May 16, with several notable players part of the squad, including Karun Nair, who got the reward for an extraordinary season of domestic cricket.

As a part of the tour, India A will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton on May 30 and June 6, before concluding their outing with an intra-squad match against Team India on June 13 at Beckenham.

Batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match. Currently, they are serving as the backbone of Gujarat Titans (GT) batting line-up, with 508 runs in 11 matches (five half-centuries) and 509 runs in 11 matches (with five fifties) respectively.

Speaking on his selection at the post-match press conference, Sai Sudarshan said, "I'm aware that I'm going for the India-A game, so mentally we'll have to be switched on for IPL first. Once that story is over, then we can probably think about the India-A story. But definitely happy, happy for that opportunity, and I think I would have a great time there."

The team will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been a domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal, with 101 first-class games, 7,674 runs at an average of 48.87, 27 centuries and 29 fifties behind him. He did have a disappointing tour to Australia last year, where he ended up with just 36 runs in four innings.

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor