"This century is crucial...": Tendulkar praises Rahul's 101-run knock against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], December 26 : Following KL Rahul's 101-run knock against South Africa in the first Test match in Centurion on Wednesday, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the Indian wicketkeeper-batter and said that his century was "crucial".

Tendulkar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said Rahul's footwork was "precise and assured".

The Master Blaster added that the visitors would be happy with 245 runs after starting the inning poorly.

He also hailed Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee and said that they are a good addition to Proteas' bowling attack.

He added that considering the conditions in Centurion, the hosts would be disappointed with their bowling performance.

"Well played @klrahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the context of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one stage yesterday. Nandre Burger and @GeraldCoetzee62 look like a good addition to the South African bowling line-up. I feel South Africa won't be too happy with their bowling performance considering the conditions," Tendulkar wrote on X.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1739947543109452076?s=20

Recapping the first session of day two, India ended their inning at 245 after Rahul (101 runs from 137 balls) once again proved to be the 'Man in Crisis'.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough for the visitors after he removed Aiden Markram (5 runs from 17 balls) in the initial overs of the Proteas' inning.

India lost two quick wickets earlier on day two but Rahul managed to stand still in front of the Proteas pacers and completed his century after smashing two consecutive sixes against Kagiso Rabada.

At the end of the lunch, South Africa posted a total of 49/1, with Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi unbeaten, having a partnership of 44 runs.

