New Delhi [India], October 12 : Following a resilient partnership between John Campbell and Shai Hope after a follow-on during the second Test against India, former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga lauded the duo for "committing themselves to the cause" of the team's batterment and expressed confidence that Hope will convert his milestone into a century.

Campbell and Hope, with their half-centuries, staged a commendable fightback for the West Indies as they trailed by 97 runs after being forced into a follow-on by India during the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. WI was bundled out for 248 runs in their first innings after India had declared their first innings at 518/5.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' following the day's play, Ganga, the JioStar expert, said, "Previously, I have always spoken about the optimism that comes with being a West Indian, and it is great to see players committing themselves to the cause finally. It has taken some time for them to adjust to Indian conditions and the Indian bowling attack."

The ex-player highlighted Campbell's positive play and solid defence and added that his judgement while using the sweep shot was "impeccable".

"He (Campbell) faced a tricky moment after passing 50 when he was initially given out, but the review rightly overturned the decision. Shai Hope complemented Campbell well with his finesse and style, proving his value in this format despite a gap since his last half-century in 2021. This half-century after 31 innings will ease his stress and frustration, and I am confident he will aim to convert this start into a century. Overall, the West Indies gave a strong fight, a sign that selectors like Anil Kumble and I appreciate. This fight makes Test cricket thrilling," he added.

Ganga said that Campbell had a "perfect balance between attack and defence" and a great awareness of where his off stump lay as he left deliveries well.

With limited pace bowling in the innings, Campbell was able to settle in comfortably and played precise sweeps to score square off the wicket. His clear intent to rotate the strike, supported well by Shai Hope's consistent strike rotation, ensured they maintained pressure on the bowlers. This disciplined approach was instrumental in Campbell achieving his highest Test score to date," he added.

At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten.

WI started the third day at 140/4 in their first innings, with Hope 31*, TA Imlach 14* being unbeaten. Kuldeep cleaned up Hope for 36 in 57 balls, with five fours, ending the fifth wicket stand at 49 runs, with a score of 156 on the board.

Khary Pierre (23 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) and Anderson Phillip (24* in 93 balls, with two fours) tried to slug it out for the Windies, but Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) were simply too much for them as they were skittled out for 248 runs in 81.5 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket.

Earlier on day one, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. A 58-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) kick-started things for India before a sharply turned delivery by Warrican removed Rahul. Jaiswal had a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, with 12 fours) and 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes). Jaiswal himself was run out for a marathon 258-ball 175, consisting of 22 fours. Gill went on to score his fifth ton of the year, stitching stands with Nitish Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) as India declared their first innings at 518/5.

Warrican (3/98) was the top bowler for WI.

Despite scores from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six), Windies lost their four wickets, ending the day two at 140/4.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10).

