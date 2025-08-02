"This had to be Prasidh's day": Varun Aaron highlights the pacer's crucial role in India's fightback

London [UK], August 2 : Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron praised Prasidh Krishna's timely impact on Day 2 of the fifth Test, calling it a crucial moment that helped India maintain control after the efforts from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in London.

While England got off to a blazing start with 92 on the board without loss, India bounced back strongly. Siraj led the charge with 4/86, while Akash Deep did the holding job, returning with 1/80 but it was Prasidh Krishna who stepped up right when the team needed him the most, finishing with an impressive 4/62, as he helped to remove the tail.

Aaron felt Krishna's spell came at the perfect time and saved India from a potential momentum shift.

"This had to be Prasidh's day. He really stepped up especially after Siraj had just bowled an eight-over spell and Akash Deep had done a long shift. Prasidh getting those breakthroughs was vital. If he hadn't, we'd have had to turn to spin, and someone like Harry Brook could have taken advantage. Thanks to Prasidh, the bowlers didn't have to overwork, and now they're fresh and full of confidence heading into the next innings," JioHotstar expert Aaron said.

Krishna, who had faced some criticism earlier in the series, responded with rhythm and control on a surface that began to offer more to the seamers as the day progressed. His strikes came at a key juncture, preventing England from rebuilding after the initial collapse.

With the bowlers sharing the load and responding in unison, India managed to bowl England out for 247, despite the flying start. The collective effort ensured that the fast-bowling unit stayed sharp.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

