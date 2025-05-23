"This has been our best bowling unit": RCB skipper Paridar

New Delhi [India] May 23 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar highlighted the importance of experienced bowlers in T20 cricket, emphasising their ability to win matches and championships.

He believes the current RCB's bowling unit is the team's strongest across 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

"In T20 games, having good, experienced bowlers who understand how to bowl in specific situations helps a lot. Your bowling group can win you matches and even the title. I think this year, we prepared well and picked players based on what we needed in specific areas. It's worked out well, and I believe this has been our best bowling unit so far," Rajat Patidar said on Friday while speaking on JioHotstar special show 'SUPERSTARS'.

Patidar praised RCB's well-settled batting line-up, highlighting how role clarity and consistent performances have boosted team confidence:

"You gain confidence when you're part of a batting group with quality players from top to bottom, all performing well. They're experts in their respective slots, so there are no doubts. That gives you confidence as a captain. The way we're playing this year, no one questions our approach. Everyone knows their role and is executing it well. That's a very positive sign," he added.

Patidar has scored 239 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23.90, with a strike rate of 140.58 in the IPL. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 64.

RCB's recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain, resulting in a shared point for both sides. The outcome, however, worked in RCB's favour as they now sit at the top of the points table with 17 points from 12 matches eight wins and three defeats and a no result.

With only a single point needed to officially secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, RCB will look to seal their qualification when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes encounter on Friday.

