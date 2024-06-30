"This is why he is called King": Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Stalwart batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma congratulated the Indian team and heaped praise on his former student's performance in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

The form is temporary, and class is permanent Kohli justified this saying by playing a match-saving knock for India when his team needed him the most.

Kohli spent the majority of the tournament trying to replicate his performance for the Indian team in the opening slot just like he did for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

But in the final, he turned it up a notch and stood out with his composed knock of 76 runs off 59 deliveries to take his side to a competitive total. His heroics played a key role in helping India become the first side to lift the coveted prize unbeaten.

"The morale of Team India is high, they have been undefeated (throughout the T20 World Cup 2024), and we didn't lose even one match. There were difficult situations but they kept their momentum. He played really well. This is why he is called King Kohli. When things were tough," Rajkumar told ANI.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

