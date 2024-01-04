"This match will be over on Day 2": Akash Chopra after 23 wickets fell on Day 1

New Delhi [India], January 4 : After an action-packed day one of the second Test between India and South Africa which saw 23 wickets falling, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said that the only way India loses the match is if Proteas gets a 150-run lead atleast.

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham took South Africa to 62/3 at Stumps on dramatic day one of the second Test match in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Chopra said that Team India is still ahead in the game and the match will be over on the second day itself.

"We have again taken three wickets (in the second innings). We are still well ahead in the game. The match will be over on the second day. Why do you keep five-day Test matches? The first match lasted three days and the second match will last two days," he said on his YouTube channel.

"I hope that does not happen, but the only chance for India to lose is if South Africa get a 150-run lead. Other than that, I feel we are in the driver's seat. So the expectation is that when this match ends, the series would be tied at 1-1 and we would have registered our first-ever win in a Cape Town Test," he added.

Aakash lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his six-wicket haul in the first innings, saying that the best of Siraj is "magical".

"You have to credit the Indian bowling for the way they bowled, especially Mohammed Siraj. This is what makes Siraj extremely special. The best of Miyan Magic is actually magical," said Chopra.

"When he bowled against Sri Lanka - six wickets, and when he bowled here - six wickets. If you see his action, he falls slightly towards the left and it seems the ball would come in but the ball pitches and goes away. The ball also shapes away a little in the air. So there he kept picking up wickets," he added.

Coming to the match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.

Later in their second innings, SA ended the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket.

