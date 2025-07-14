"This performance definitely boosts my confidence": Washington Sundar on his outing in Lord's Test

London [UK], July 14 : Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar reflected on his match-defining performance against England in the third of five Test match series at Lord's on Sunday.

Sundar took a four-wicket haul in the second innings, taking important wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, setting up a thrilling climax.

"This performance definitely boosts my confidence because doing well in a place like England means a lot. I had specific plans coming into this Test, and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) helped me shape and refine them in the lead-up. To see those plans come together on the field is incredibly heartening," Washington Sundar said on 'Match Centre Live'.

He exploited the rough flawlessly to have all the batters clean bowled. Some of his deliveries straightened after landing, while some spun sharply, casting doubts into the minds of English players.

India limped to 58/4 before the end of the day's play. With the possibility of a draw being minuscule, the equation remains clear. India stands 135 runs away from victory, while England needs six wickets to restore their lead yet again.

Sundar, who was the reason behind England's collapse on 192 in the second and final session, prophesied the outcome of the enthralling contest and said on Sky Sports, "Definitely India winning tomorrow."

"I mean, we want so many things the way we expect it to be, but yes, we would take it any day. I mean, we'd really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. And yeah, it's exciting in every way. You know, winning a test in Lord's is going to be amazing. So I think we're sitting pretty," he told reporters in a press conference after the end of the day's play.

With figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs, Sundar became just the fifth Indian spinner to take four wickets or more in a Test at Lord's.

