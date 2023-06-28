"This team made for magic moments": Netherlands player after win against West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 28 : After defeating two-time champions West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match, top Netherlands players reflected on their memorable win.

The Netherlands produced one of their biggest wins in international cricket, beating the Caribbeans in the super over after the two teams were tied at 374. Netherlands made 374/9 chasing 375 for victory.

Scott Edwards, the Dutch skipper said that he has never been a part of a "better cricket match" than this one.

"Never played in a better cricket match myself. And a lot of these boys too. Super stocked for guys, incredibly proud," said Edwards in a video posted by ICC.

All-rounder Logan van Beek, who smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs in the Super Over said that this team is made for the magic moments. "We have done it in the past, we have added one more to the list. Honestly, do not know what to say. Just trying to keep my head still. If it is meant to happen (World Cup qualification), it will happen. There is still a long way to go."

The Netherlands have earned laurels in the past. They defeated England in ICC T20 World Cup 2009. They also defeated South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Teja Nidamanuru, who infused life into Netherlands' run-chase with an explosive century, said that the group has worked extremely hard for the past 12 months.

"As a unit, I do not think you can ask for anything more than that. We have worked extremely hard for the last 12 months. A lot of guys have contributed to this moment. We have lost a lot of matches in the last 12 months, we thought we were building towards something. It is...I do not know..incredible..The way Logan single-handedly finished for us, is one of the best individual performances of cricket," he said.

Though both teams have qualified for Super Six, West Indies did not carry forward any points from their Group Stage, while the Netherlands carried forward two points.

WI will have to work harder to displace table toppers Sri Lanka (4 points) and second-placed Zimbabwe (4 points) and win all their three matches. At the same time, they will have to hope that the rest of the results go in their way so that they qualify for CWC 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor