"This there will be high expectations from Team India": Young fan Yashraj Singh on IND vs AUS clash

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 : India will play against Australia in the fifth match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Ahead of the kick-off, a young cricket fan Yashraj Singh said that the Men in Blue are really good but cannot predict the Aussies.

While speaking to ANI, the young fan said that Australia has quality all-rounders in the squad along with good batsmen.

Yashraj added that this year all the fans have high expectations from Team India and Rohit Sharma.

"India's level is really good, but you can't predict the Australian team too. Australia has both good all-rounders as well as batsmen. But this time World Cup is in India so there will be high expectations from team India and Rohit Sharma," Yashraj Singh said.

During the toss of the fifth match of the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma confirmed that star opener Shubman Gill will not be included in the first eleven against Australia since he has still not recovered from illness and for which Ishan Kishan will be pairing up with the Men in Blue skipper.

"Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have won the toss and have decided to bat first in their opening match of the tournament.

This year, the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma will be under a lot of pressure since India has failed to win a single ICC trophy in past 10 years. But Team India will get an upper hand on the ODI World Cup 2023 since they will be playing in front of their home crowd.

