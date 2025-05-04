"This was a really good match": CAB president Snehasish Ganguly on KKR vs RR clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 : Snehasish Ganguly, president Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), expressed his views on the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, held at Eden Gardens.

"This was a really good match. Spectators come to see matches like this. The temperature was high today, despite that, around 40,000 people came to the Eden Gardens. That is the specialty of Eden Gardens. It was an outstanding match, fantastic innings by Riyan Parag...Ultimately, KKR won the match...We get to see such matches on very rare occasions...," Snehasish Ganguly said while speaking to ANI.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first. After Sunol was dismissed cheaply, a half-century stand between skipper Rahane and Gurbaz (35 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steadied the ship.

A 61-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Andre Russell (57* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) gave the innings much-needed speed. Russell and Rinku (19* in six balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 206/4 in their 20 overs.

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Riyan, and Maheesh Theekshana took a wicket each. During the run-chase of 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between skipper Riyan Parag (95 in 45 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (29 in 23 balls, with a four and six) gave them a massive chance.

Despite fireworks from Shubham Dubey (25* in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Jofra Archer (12 in eight balls, with a four), RR fell short by a run, finishing at 205/8 in their 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/32), Harshit Rana (2/41), and Moeen Ali (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

On the semi-final match of IPL 2025, which will be held at Eden Gardens, Snehasish Ganguly said, "It's like a normal match...But I am expecting the crowd to be at full capacity at Eden Gardens for those matches. Everyone wants to watch the IPL semi-final and final matches."

