New Delhi [India], June 10 : Former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran surprised the world on Tuesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.

The 29-year-old, who recently dazzled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants with explosive performances, described retiring from the international circuit as "difficult".

"To the cricket public, after much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies."

Pooran's decision comes days after he requested Cricket West Indies not to consider him for their ongoing white-ball tour of England. With over eight months left before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off in India and Sri Lanka, Pooran's decision serves as a massive setback for the 2016 winners.

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2016, Pooran featured in 106 T20Is and 61 ODIs, garnering more than 4,258 runs across both formats. He mustered up 2,275 in the shortest format of cricket, averaging 26.14 at 136.39. While in the 50-over cricket, he tallied 1,983 runs at 39.66 while maintaining a strike rate of 99.15, laced with three centuries and 11 fifties.

"To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends, and teammates - thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all," he said.

Pooran had his last dance with the Men in Maroon during their encounter against Bangladesh at Kingstown. Bangladesh ousted the Caribbean giants with a comprehensive 80-run victory.

"Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead. With all my heart, Nicky P," he concluded.

