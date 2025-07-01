Thomas Rew smashes record-breaking ton as England U-19s edge India in nail-biter

Northampton [UK], July 1 : Somerset's wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew delivered a stunning performance, scoring a blistering 131 to guide England Under-19s to a thrilling one-wicket victory over India in the second Youth ODI at Northampton. His innings not only anchored England's chase but also saw him break the record for the fastest century by an England U-19 player, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Rew reached his hundred in just 73 balls, eclipsing the previous mark held by Ben Foakes, who hit a 79-ball century against New Zealand in 2012. His knock came off 89 deliveries and featured 16 boundaries and six towering sixes, combining raw power with elegant strokeplay.

The England skipper stitched together a crucial 123-run stand with Lancashire's Rocky Flintoff (39), stabilising the innings after a shaky start. However, a flurry of late wickets left England in a precarious position, nine down, with seven runs needed off the final over. Showing great composure under pressure, Middlesex's Seb Morgan struck a boundary to seal the win with three balls to spare, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

Earlier in the day, England opted to bowl first. Although Surrey seamer Alex French had a wayward start, conceding six wides in his first over, he made an immediate impact by dismissing Ayush Mhatre with his first legal delivery. French finished with 4/71, while Jack Home (3/64) and Alex Green (3/52) also made key breakthroughs to bowl India out for 290 in 49 overs.

Despite a few undisciplined spells that added 26 runs in wides, England's bowlers clawed back into the contest. India's innings was kickstarted by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45), who set the tone alongside Vihaan Malhotra (49). Suryavanshi's knock featured three sixes, including one over fine leg, before falling to a well-judged catch by Morgan.

Malhotra continued to build partnerships, first with Maulyarajsinh Chavda (22), and then with Abhigyan Kundu (32), but both partnerships were broken by England's disciplined pace unit. The innings gained momentum again through a quickfire 78-run stand between Rahul Kumar and Kanishk Chouhan. Just as India threatened to post 300-plus, French returned to clean up the tail with three outfield catches.

England's chase began on a shaky note, losing opener Ben Dawkins early to Yudhajit Guha. Ben Mayes chipped in with a brisk 27 before falling to Ambrish, and Isaac Mohammed soon followed, caught low at slip again off Ambrish to leave England at 47/3 in the 12th over.

Flintoff led the rebuilding effort with a series of powerful shots, including a straight drive and a lofted strike over mid-on. Rew, however, took charge of the innings. He began cautiously before opening up, hitting consecutive boundaries off Chauhan and later pulling a half-tracker from Mohammed Enaan for six. By the 25th over, England were 112/3, still trailing the required rate.

Rew shifted gears, attacking Suryavanshi with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, including two massive strikes off Enaan. After reaching his century with a pull through midwicket, he continued to dominate, hammering 22 runs off a single over from Ambrish and pushing England beyond the 200-run mark.

Rew's innings ended when he was caught in the deep attempting another big hit off Patel, leaving England needing 61 off the final 10.2 overs. The lower order struggled, Moores, Albert, and Home all fell quickly, with Ambrish and Patel chipping away. Green and Morgan, however, played crucial cameos under pressure. Morgan's hook shot for six off Guha was a game-changer, and despite Green's wicket, Morgan held his nerve to finish it off in style.

