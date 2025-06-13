Thomas Rew to captain England Men U19s in ODIs against India U19s

London [UK], June 13 : England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that Thomas Rew will captain England men's U19s for the five-match Youth One-Day International series against India men's U19s at home.

Worcestershire's Isaac Mohammed is the one uncapped player included in the 15-player squad.

England Men U19s Head Coach, Mike Yardy, said: "We have selected an exciting squad for the ODI series. We have players who have a variety of white-ball skills and are predominantly available for the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the winter."

"India Under-19s will provide a great challenge this summer, and it is a great opportunity for the boys to perform as a team and individually."

The series begins at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Friday, 27 June, before matches in Northampton and Worcester.

England Men U19s squad for India U19 ODIs: Thomas Rew (Somerset - captain), Ralphie Albert (Surrey), Ben Dawkins (Kent), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Alex Green (Leicestershire), Jack Home (Worcestershire), James Isbell (Middlesex), Ben Mayes (Hampshire), James Minto (Durham), Isaac Mohammed (Worcestershire), Joseph Moores (Lancashire), Seb Morgan (Middlesex), Alex Wade (Yorkshire).

Youth ODI schedule

Friday, June 27: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Monday, June 30: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, The County Ground, Northampton.

Wednesday, July 2: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, The County Ground, Northampton.

Saturday, July 5: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester.

Monday, July 7: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester.

Youth Tests schedule

July 12-15: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, The County Ground, Beckenham.

July 19-22: England Men U19s v India Men U19s, The Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford.

