New Delhi [India], April 21 : Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre justified his team's decision to use Lalit Yadav in the powerplay during a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

An all-round SRH overcame a scare from Jake Fraser McGurk and secured a 67-run win over DC in the IPL 2024.

SRH's opening pair Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with their extravagant batting carnage from smoked Lalit in the first over of the game, gathering 21 runs with the help of two boundaries and 2 maximums.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant gave Lalit the ball to bowl another over during the powerplay, and the off-spinner conceded 20 runs in the fourth over as SRH raced to 83 for no loss in only four overs. In the fourth over, Abhishek struck Lalit Yadav for two sixes and Head hit him for one six. Lalit Yadav did not bowl another over in the game, finishing with no wickets and 41 runs in two overs.

The DC coach claimed that the team's management intended to deploy Lalit on the powerplay due to his expertise in the local conditions.

"SRH's strength was the openers. The other teams also could not control it. We thought that Lalit Yadav was a local, Delhi boy, so we took a chance on that. We have to give credit to Abhishek, for the way he handled the spinners. Lalit can be useful because he is a local boy and that's why we gambled on that." Amre said in a post-match presentation.

"We were thinking on righty-lefty. We saw dew last time but it was unfortunately not there today but credit to their batting as they put on a record 125 in powerplay. Credit also to Natarajan for taking wickets in such a good batting track.

Sunrisers once again relied on the outstanding power-hitting of openers Head and Abhishek, who helped them set a record 125 for 0 in the powerplay, the highest in men's T20 cricket. Head's 32-ball-89 and Abhishek's 46 off 12 balls, sealed SRH's match-winning total of 266 for 7 in their 20 overs.

"Credit to the way Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma batter during the powerplay. The intent we have shown was incredible. We have also seen how Jake Fraser-McGurk can bat in his innings. If he had batted 2 more overs, we would have had a chance. Abishek Porel is a finisher but we wanted to use him in powerplays also," said Delhi Capitals assistant coach.

In the match, SRH was put on the field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

In the run chase, DC managed to keep up with SRH's run rate in the first half of their innings despite losing wickets. Knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (65 in 18 balls, five fours and seven sixes) and Abhishek Porel (42 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the Capitals alive. However after their dismissal, DC lost momentum and despite skipper Rishabh Pant's fighting (44 in 35 balls, with five fours and a six), the Capitals were restricted to 199 in 19.1 overs.

