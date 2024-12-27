"Thought we were in bit of a masterclass": Smith feels "fortunate" about "class player" Kohli's dismissal

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : Steven Smith was in relief at the end of Day 2 of the fourth Test after Australia successfully avoided a batting masterclass from India stalwart Virat Kohli at the MCG.

Smith left the MCG with a beaming smile along with the rest of his compatriots as Australia continued to sway the play with an air of authority.

Before Australia decided the terms of the day's proceedings, the MCG felt the imposing presence of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's swagger.

While Jaiswal threatened the Australian attack with a touch of aggression, Virat entrusted his faith in discipline. He left alone the deliveries in the fourth or fifth stump region, which forced the Australian bowlers to bowl closer to his body.

In the 86 deliveries that Virat faced, he left the deliveries alone, apart from the one he got dismissed. He hardly touched the deliveries, which could have forced out an edge to the slips.

Virat looked in control of everything that took place around him before the unfortunate runout incident with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat lost his concentration, and five minutes later, he joined Jaiswal in the dugout after edging it away to Alex Carey for 36(86).

Smith, one of the closest witnesses of the entire spectacle by Virat, was glad to see his 'Fab Four' colleague get dismissed, especially after seeing signs of the looming threat.

"He is a class player. He played really well in Perth for a hundred. He looked really good today. Geez, he is in for a good one here. I think it was the first delivery he actually played on that fifth and sixth stump line. He was really disciplined today. He was leaving (the deliveries) nicely," Smith said in the post-day press conference.

"He made bowlers bowl a bit closer to him and scored well through the leg side. I thought we were in a bit of a masterclass there, but fortunately, he played that delivery. It was fortunate to catch that edge," he added.

In pursuit of Australia's imposing total of 474, India ended the day reeling at 164/5, trailing by 310 runs.

