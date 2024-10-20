Dubai [UAE], October 20 : When New Zealand take to the field for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Dubai, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Lea Tahuhu, affectionately called the "grandmas of the team," will aim to lift their maiden title and reach the pinnacle of their T20I careers.

A new champion will emerge in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium as South Africa and New Zealand face off in the final. Both teams have surpassed expectations, displaying resilience, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.

Bates, Devine, and Tahuhu collectively boast an impressive 402 Women's T20I appearances between them.

Moments after New Zealand's stunning win over West Indies in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, there was a heartwarming moment as three of New Zealand's most experienced players embraced and posed for the cameras.

"We are the grandmas of the team," Bates remarked a day ahead of the final, referring to herself, Sophie Devine, and Lea Tahuhu, as quoted by the ICC.

"We are still standing, I think. Lea with her bionic knee, Sophie having dealt with a lot as captain over the past few years, and me just keeping on going."

"It was a really special moment, knowing we've been through some tough times. The three of us, in particular, have experienced the ups and downs. To have that moment, realising we had made the semi-finals and given ourselves a chance, was really special. We old girls look after each other and try to keep up with the younger players," she added.

Bates and Tahuhu played pivotal roles in the semi-final win. Bates delivered the final over, with 14 runs to defend, after contributing a crucial knock at the top of the order, while Tahuhu claimed the vital wicket of Hayley Matthews when the match was on a knife-edge.

Devine, as captain, has been outstanding and will step down from the role after the tournament, hoping to sign off on Sunday with the trophy in hand.

"I think she has been absolutely brilliant in her captaincy," Bates said.

"She's been so calm. The decisions she has made in these conditions have been excellent. It's unfortunate that she's stepping down, but thankfully it's just as captain," she added.

A title win would not only be a fantastic way for the trio to cap off a successful tournament, but it would also send an inspiring message to women in their 30s, says Bates, who is set to become the most-capped player in women's international cricket.

"The fact that I'm over 35 and still competing, and that I've never given up on my dream, I think, sends a message. As women, there's often societal pressure to give up on pursuing your dreams," Bates said.

"People expect you to do other things at a certain age, and that's what's exciting about women's sportit's growing every day, breaking down barriers. It's not just young players; we have players in our team returning after having children," she concluded.

Sunday's final is scheduled for 18:00 local time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

