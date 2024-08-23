Three Indian-origin girls named in Australia's U19 women's squad for tri-series

Melbourne [Australia], August 23 : Cricket Australia has unveiled the squad for the upcoming Women's Under-19 Tri-series, set to take place from September 19 in Brisbane. Ribya Syan joins Samara Dulvin and Hasrat Gill as Australia Announces U19 Women's Squad for Tri-Series.

The Youth Selection Panel has selected 15-player squads for each format (T20 and 50-over) for the Tri series in Brisbane and Gold Coast. Former Australian player Kristen Beams has been named as the head coach of the squad.

The other two teams competing in this multi-format series are New Zealand and Sri Lanka. In this 14-day tri-series, Australia will play four T20s and two One-Day matches.

Highlighting the squad are three promising talents of Indian originRibya Syan, Samara Dulvin and Hasrat Gill. Their inclusion reflects the growing diversity within Australian cricket and the significant contributions of players with Indian heritage.

Australian U19 Women's - T20 Squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Ines McKeon, Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

Australian U19 Women's - 50 Over Squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton (NSW) Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

T20 Tri-Series:

* 19th September - T20 - Australia vs New Zealand - Alan Pettigrew Oval - 1:30pm

* 20th September - T20 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Alan Pettigrew Oval - 1:30pm

* 22nd September - T20 - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Ian Healy Oval - 6:00pm

* 24th September - T20 - Australia vs New Zealand - Bill Pippen Oval (GC) - 1:30pm

* 25th September - T20 - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bill Pippen Oval (GC) - 1:30pm

* 26th September - T20 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Bill Pippen Oval (GC) - 1:30pm

50-over Tri Series:

* 30th September - 50 Over - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Alan Pettigrew Oval - 9:30am

* 1st October - 50 Over - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Alan Pettigrew Oval - 9:30am

* 2nd October - 50 Over - Australia vs New Zealand - Ian Healy Oval - 2:30pm.

