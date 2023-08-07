Three Women's Ashes stars nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for July 2023

Dubai [UAE], August 7 : Two Australians and England's star all-rounder, who starred in the recently completed Women's Ashes series, have been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July 2023.

-Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Ellyse Perry, Australian all-rounder, had a good month of July 2023, which has led to her nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month. Her performance in both the ODI and T20I leg of the Ashes tour was noteworthy.

In the ODIs, Perry played four innings, scoring a total of 276 runs at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 83.13. Her highest score was 91, which she achieved twice, once against England in Southampton and then against Ireland in Dublin.

Perry also shone in the shortest format series against England, scoring 92 runs in three innings and notably demonstrating great intent with the bat, reflected in a strike rate of 158.62. She made a stunning 27-ball unbeaten 51 that nearly carried Australia to a spectacular win over England in the second T20I of the Ashes tour.

Perry's performances were instrumental for Australia last month and her ability to score runs consistently and at a good pace makes her a deserving nominee for the ICC Women's Player of the Month.

-Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

Nominated for the second time in a row for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award, Ashleigh Gardner, the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women's T20I rankings, had a stellar month in international cricket.

In four of the five ODIs she played against England and Ireland, Gardner scored 160 runs at an average of 40.0 and a strike-rate of 129.03, with one half-century. She also smashed a couple of crucial thirties in the T20Is in England, scoring 72 runs in three innings. She also took two wickets in the T20I series against England.

The Australian all-rounder was pivotal to Australia's plans during the Ashes and made her presence felt in every game.

In the ODIs against England, Gardner picked up three-wicket hauls in each of the three matches against England, while also making more than 20 in each game, scoring a total of 95 runs. In the final ODI of the series, she smashed 41 off just 24 balls walking in at No.6 in a run-chase of 269, but she could not take the team over the line.

-Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

The Player of the Series in the ODI leg of the women's Ashes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, played an instrumental role in England historically levelling the series on points. She made back-to-back tons in Southampton and Taunton to help England to a series victory in the ODIs against Australia.

The England all-rounder made 271 runs in the ODI series, scoring at a strike rate above 90 and averaging over 100 with the bat in the fifty-overs format. When she missed out with the bat in Bristol, making 31, Sciver-Brunt compensated with two wickets with the ball and a couple of catches.

Her epic knock in Southampton, an unbeaten 111 off 99 balls, batting alongside the tail went in vain as England fell short by a mere three runs. Sciver-Brunt did not let up and went on to better it at Taunton, scoring 129 off 149 balls in England's total of 285. She returned to take a wicket and won the Player of the Match award as England drew level on points in the closely contested women's Ashes series.

Following her epic series, Sciver-Brunt rose to the No.1 rank in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, achieving a career-high of 803 rating points.

