Tiigers of Kolkata acquire 16 players in ISPL auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 13 : The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 auction unfolded in Mumbai on December 11, unveiling the new squad for the reigning champions, the Tiigers of Kolkata. With a well-chosen lineup of 16 players acquired for Rs 97.45 Lakhs, the team is ready to defend their title and build on their success in this unique tennis-ball cricket tournament.

Owner of the Tiigers of Kolkata, Aspect Sports demonstrated strategic expertise during the auction by assembling a team that blends emerging grassroots talent with experienced players. Their most significant investment came from the West Zone, where they secured promising players to bolster the roster.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, who led the team to victory in the first season of ISPL, shared her thoughts on the new squad, "The Tiigers of Kolkata represent the hopes and dreams of many grassroots players. Our new squad is a strong mix of talent and determination, ready to take on the challenges of ISPL Season 2. Last season's success gave us a solid start, and this year, we aim to raise the bar. Aspect Sports is dedicated to supporting Grassroot players and building something truly special for the aspiring team."

The Tiigers of Kolkata entered ISPL Season 2 with the same energy that earned them the championship in the league's debut season. With six teams battling for the trophy in this thrilling tennis-ball cricket tournament, the stakes are higher than ever.

The action begins on 26 January 2025, with matches hosted at the iconic Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, culminating in the grand finale on February 15, 2025.

Tiigers of Kolkata ISPL 2024-25 Squad: Bhavesh Pawar, Ravi Gupta, Nawaz Khan, Fardeen Qazi, Imroz Khan, Thomas Dais, Firas Mohd, Vivek Mohanan, Hardeep Singh, Munna Shaikh, Prathamesh Thakre, Shivam Kumar, Shubojit Jana Dhoni, Rohit Chandigrah, Sarfaraz Khan and Firdos Alam.

