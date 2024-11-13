Tilak Varma is second youngest Indian to smash century in T20Is

Centurion [South Africa], November 13 : Following his unbeaten 107-run knock against South Africa in the third T20I match of the series, Tilak Varma became the second youngest Indian to score a hundred in men's T20Is.

Tilak Varma scored 107 runs from 56 balls at a strike rate of 191.07. He slammed eight fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease in Centurion.

Tilak made his T20I debut in 2023 against West Indies. He has played 18 20-over matches and scored 389 runs at a strike rate of 139.42.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the first youngest Indian to score a hundred in men's T20Is.

Tilak also became the 12th batter to score a hundred for India in the 20-over format. The 22-year-old's century was also the fifth for India against South Africa in T20Is, the most by any team against an opponent.

After winning the toss, the Proteas sent India to bat, however, Aiden Markram's decision did not go in their favour as they failed to break partnerships.

South Africa had an amazing start in the game when seamer Marco Jansen removed India opener Sanju Samson in the second ball of the match in Centurion.

Following the first dismissal, Abhishek Sharma (50 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) and Tilak Varma (107 runs from 49 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) cemented a 107-run partnership which helped the Men in Blue add some crucial runs on the board.

In the ninth over, Abhishek slammed fifty from 24 balls, however, in the next ball, Keshav Maharaj removed the Indian batter from the crease.

India ended the first inning at 219/6 with Tilak Varma (107*) and Axar Patel (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack as they bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

South Africa need to make 220 runs to win the match and take a lead in the series.

