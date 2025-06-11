Tilak Varma Signs Short-Term Deal With Hampshire for County Championship Stint

Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has reacted strongly to the Sonam Raghuvanshi murder case, saying recent crimes involving wives killing their husbands have made many men, including bachelors, fearful of marriage. Speaking during a religious discourse in Sydney, Shastri addressed the growing trend of such violent crimes. Referring to the Sonam case and the Meerut murder involving Muskan Rastogi, he said, “In India now, there is a big trend among wives. One after another, dangerous goddesses are emerging. Have you not seen the latest news from Bharat?”

Shastri was alluding to the case in Meerut where Muskan Rastogi, with help from her lover, allegedly murdered her husband and hid his chopped body parts in a blue drum. Drawing a parallel with Sonam Raghuvanshi, he said, “Just yesterday, a new case came up. Sonam! Look at these stories. Unmarried men like us have started getting scared.”

He continued, “Earlier we used to believe arranged marriage is right. Then we thought love marriage is better. But now both seem useless after hearing about the Raja case. It is very disturbing.”

Shastri’s comments were met with laughter and agreement from the audience. His remarks quickly went viral on social media,