Tilak's half-century takes India to moderate 151/7 against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Georgetown [Guyana], August 6 : Tilak Varma's gutsy half-century was the highlight of yet another disappointing show by Indian batters as West Indies restricted the visitors to just 151/7 in their 20 overs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Guyana on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill once again failed to give a solid start to the Men in Blue. Though both smashed a six each to make their attacking intentions clear, Gill's sub-par form in T20Is continued.

After hitting Alzarri Joseph for a six in the third over, ball four, Shubman went for another big hit on the next one. But the mistimed hit landed straight into the hands of Shimron Hetmyer at the backward point. Gill was out for seven. India was at 16/1 in 2.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I match for India, also failed to make an impact as he was run out for just one run off three balls by Kyle Mayers, leaving India at 18/2 in 3.3 overs.

Kishan joined forces with Tilak Varma to carry India through the remainder of the powerplay without any loss of wicket, with Kishan (14*) and Tilak (9*) unbeaten and India at 34/2 in six overs.

India reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

The budding partnership between these two left-handers was cut short at 42 runs after Romario Shepherd cleaned up Kishan for 27 off 23 balls, consisting of two fours and two sixes, leaving India at 60/3 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 65/3, with Sanju Samson (5*) and Tilak (20*) unbeaten.

In the 11th over end, Tilak gave India some momentum with two back-to-back boundaries against Jason Holder.

Samson's disappointing run in T20Is continued, dismissed for seven by Akael Hosein after being stumped by Nicholas Pooran. India was 76/4.

Hardik Pandya, the skipper joined Tilak, who was batting beautifully, sweeping and smashing every wrong ball.

India reached the 100-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Tilak reached his maiden half-century in 39 balls, consisting of five fours and a six.

India was 106/4 in 15 overs, with Tilak (50*) and Pandya (8*) unbeaten.

Tilak's knock of 51 ended in 41 balls, he was caught by McCoy and Akael got his second wicket. India is 114/5 in 15.5 overs.

Hardik and Axar seemed to be building a partnership, but Alzarri ended it as Pandya was clean bowled for 24 off 18. India was 129/6 in 18 overs.

Axar Patel's disappointing run with the bat continued as a poorly-timed shot landed into Pooran's hands. He was gone for 14 off 12 balls and Shepherd took his second wicket. India was 139/7 in 19.1 overs.

India finished at 151/7 in 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh (5*) and Ravi Bishnoi (8*) unbeaten.

Alzarri (2/28), Romario (2/28) and Akael (2/29) took two wickets each for Windies.

