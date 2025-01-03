"Time comes when you have to make a decision": Madan Lal weighs in on Rohit's retirement

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Former cricketer Madan Lal weighed in on India captain Rohit Sharma sitting out in the Sydney Test and whether he should consider retiring from the format after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

All eyes were in Sydney during the time of the toss, eagerly waiting to see which player would come out to lead India. Speculations were already building around Rohit sitting out the Test when head coach Gautam Gambhir came out for the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

While addressing the media, Gambhir was asked about Rohit's place in the team, and the head coach decided to remain lip-tight while speaking on the matter.

Eventually, the speculations and rumours came true when Jasprit Bumrah returned to lead India, just like he did in Perth.

"Rohit Sharma is my favourite cricketer. Rohit Sharma has not been benched, but the management must have consulted him, and I think it's his decision not to play (in the 5th Test)," Madan Lal told ANI.

The rumour mill has been proactive while suggesting Rohit's time in the Test format could conclude when the final chapter of the series concludes.

While the 1983 World Cup-winning player refrained from delivering a verdict, he admitted that a time comes when a player has to decide his future.

"I won't say about his retirement, but I have enjoyed his batting. He has entertained a lot and won a lot of matches for India. But a time comes when you have to make a decision. You feel that you can't pull the weight of the team anymore. Rohit knows that he is struggling to perform, so is it right for me to play for India or not?" he added.

In Rohit's absence, India's batting woes continued to haunt them in the overcast sky of Sydney. India folded on 185 but found some reprieve when Bumrah forced out an edge from Usman Khawaja.

With Australia still trailing by 176 runs, Madan Lal believes if India ends up conceding a heavy lead, it will be very hard for the touring party to make a comeback.

"Every player in the dressing room is professional, and they all want to play better. Our team is not bad, but they need to analyze where the shortcomings are otherwise we won't win. If Australia take a 200-run lead, then it will be very difficult for India to make a comeback," Madan Lal said.

