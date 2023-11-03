"Time for India to start celebrating their fast bowlers": Shoaib Akhtar's special praise for Indian speedsters

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Pakistan's iconic speedster Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on India's pace trio after they orchestrated a 302-run victory against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to take nine wickets and finished off the game with more than 30 overs to go.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' was impressed with the overall performance of the three pacers as they reduced Sri Lanka to a score of 55 and clinch a thumping victory.

"India is becoming a ruthless side from this point the onslaught cannot be stopped but my request to Indians is to start celebrating your fast bowlers because everyone was happy and there was a lot of noise on each delivery at the Wankhede Stadium. I am personally happy for Shami he has found his rhythm back he has claimed so many wickets and has surpassed, Siraj is running, Bumrah is lethal he is giving them comfort to both of them to bowl freely," Shoaib said in a video posted on X.

Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj's sensational spell was shadowed by Mohammed Shami who took the onus to send India to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a thumping 302-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

While chasing a target of 358, Sri Lanka succumbed to a total of 55 in just 19.4 overs.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he breathed fire the moment he took the ball in hand.

Shami overtook Indian pace legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets) to become India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

In the Cricket World Cup, Shami has a claimed total of 45 wickets in just 14 appearances, with the best figures of 5/18. Shami is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in WC history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath leading the chart with 71 wickets in 39 matches.

Shami became the only Indian bowler to have three five-wicket hauls in the Cricket World Cup. Only Mitchell Starc of Australia has taken three five-wicket hauls in the tournament besides the Indian pacer.

He also overtook legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh to have the most five-wicket hauls for India in ODIs, a total of four. Harbhajan had three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

