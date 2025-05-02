"Time to move on...": RR fielding coach on ex-player Buttler; emphasises "creating stars"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 : Following his side's exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs race, Rajasthan Royals (RR) fielding coach Dishant Yagnik delivered a message to everyone questioning the franchise's decision not to retain English star Jos Buttler for the season, saying that it is time to move on from such conversations and it is time to march ahead with its current set of players, making "stars" in process.

RR had a season to forget as they crashed out of the final four race with a 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Jaipur on Thursday. Before the season, their move not to retain Buttler and move ahead with an Indian core of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, skipper Sanju Samson, and Dhruv Jurel in batting was questioned by fans and critics alike, and with each dismal batting performance, it is safe to say Buttler's absence as a senior batter on the top and reliance on Shimron Hetmyer as a sole overseas batter and finisher adversely affected RR's campaign.

Speaking during the post-match presser about Buttler not being retained, Dishant said, "Time has come for us to look beyond such things (on talks of not retaining stars like Buttler). When we do not have them, we have to forget and move on. Now we have Vaibhav (Suryavanshi), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson as our captain. We will move forward with this time and win with these players."

On the lack of superstar players in the team, Dishant said that stars are made, not bought.

"Nobody enters a team as a superstar, they are made. We do not buy them, we make them. The players who entered last year, are stars now. Those who have entered this year, will be turned into stars. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, for instance, everyone was happy for him, emotional for him (after his century). These players will be stars for the future," he added.

Speaking about Vaibhav's duck after a century, the coach said that he is mature for a 14-year-old and feels no pressure from the media.

"When you are playing a ball of 140 kmph and you execute, sometimes you do not get that timing. You try to express yourself with freedom. That is how sometimes, you lose your wicket on a shot that would have otherwise gone for four," he added.

Dishant also said that his team failed to deliver in crunch moments despite dominating some matches.

"In three matches, we were dominating, but we missed out on executing well during crunch moments. It is common in cricket," he added.

On his side's decision to bowl first after winning the toss, Dishant said, "In Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the night games, he second innings is an easier one to bat. There is dew as well. The weather was overcast. We could have got some swing. That is why we opted to bowl," he added.

Coming to the match, MI was put to bat first by RR, who chose to field first. The Men in Pink were soon made to regret their decision, as openers Ryan Rickelton (61 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (53 in 36 balls, with nine fours) launched an assault that lasted 116 runs. After both openers were dismissed, Suryakumar Yadav (48* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (48* in 23 balls, with six fours and a six) stitched a 94-run stand, taking MI to 217/2 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, RR looked helpless against a top-class MI attack right from the powerplay, sinking to 47/5. It was Jofra Archer (30 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) who top-scored as RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, losing by 100 runs.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Boult (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Jasprit Bumrah also delivering a pressurising four-over spell of 2/15. Skipper Hardik also got a wicket.

Rickelton was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI is at the top of the table with seven wins and four losses, giving them 14 points. RR is out of the playoff race, at eighth with three wins and eight losses, giving them six points.

