"To Beaches and a few Pina Coladas," seasoned India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement

New Delhi [India], January 10 : India tearaway Varun Aaron on Friday announced his retirement from "representative cricket" bringing an end to his journey, which began in 2011.

In a country that has starved for explosive pacers, Varun announced himself to the world as a genuine quick. He made the headlines by clocking 153 kph during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat.

With the sheer pace with which he bowled and consistent performances, Varun looked set to become the next big thing in the world of cricket.

Varun was awarded for his mouth-watering display in 2011 when he was named to the India Emerging Players squad that went to Australia.

He earned a call-up to the India ODI squad for the series in England but sat on the bench for the entire series. Varun went on to make his ODI debut in October 2011, and a month later, he earned his maiden Test cap for India.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket," Varun wrote in a post on Instagram with the caption, "To Beaches and a few Pina Coladas".

"This journey wouldn't have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff and fans. Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy," he added.

With the rise of a new era of pacers, Varun's opportunities became limited. He made nine appearances in Tests and nine in ODIs. During his time in red-ball cricket, Varun picked up 18 wickets, averaging 52.61. In the 50-over format, Varun scythed 11 scalps at an average of 38.09.

"I'd also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career," he continued.

Varun's last appearance in competitive cricket came in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand against Goa. He ended the match with figures of 2/29 in his six-over spell, with Jharkhand securing a comfortable 31-run victory.

"As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savouring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," Varun concluded.

Varun was a household figure in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. He represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

His last appearance in the league dates back to the 2022 season. He made two appearances for Gujarat Titans, scything two wickets at an average of 26.00. Overall, Varun boasts 44 scalps in 52 matches at an average of 33.66.

