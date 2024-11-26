"To go for Rs. 23.75 Cr is massive in my opinion": Morgan on KKR purchasing Venkatesh for whopping price

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan expressed surprise at Venkatesh Iyer being acquired for Rs23.75 crore. Reflecting on their time together at the Kolkata-based franchise, Morgan praised the all-rounder's abilities.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction witnessed several high-profile bids, with franchises going all out to secure top talent for the upcoming season. Venkatesh Iyer, now the fourth most expensive player in IPL history, was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an astounding Rs23.75 crore after a fierce bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"There's a lot to like about hima left-handed batter who can slot in anywhere in the top five. He has been an integral part of the Knight Riders setup for some time. We usually see this sort of supply and demand for a player like Venky in a mini auction, but I didn't expect it today. To go for Rs23.75 crore is massive in my opinion," Morgan said in an interview with Jio Cinema.

"I'd say they've paid way over, but it came down to two teams desperate for himKKR and RCB. When I played alongside him, it was his breakthrough IPL year. He scored all around the ground and was very destructive when he got going. I remember him attempting that brilliant century against Mumbai, I think it was last year, where he dismantled their attack. That's the kind of potential KKR sees in him," added the former England captain.

During KKR's title-winning campaign in IPL 2024, Venkatesh was a standout performer, amassing 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.80.

In the first play-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Venkatesh played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 51, helping KKR chase down the target with more than six overs to spare. In the final, also against SRH, he smashed an unbeaten 52 to secure KKR's third IPL title.

With such a stellar record, Venkatesh will be eager to replicate his performances and justify his hefty price tag.

