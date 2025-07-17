New Delhi [India], July 17 : Andre Russell, who was included in the 16-member West Indies squad against Australia, is set to hang up his boots from international cricket during the T20I series, starting from 20 July.

He had missed being a part of the squad against England late last year, due to an injury, according to the ICC website.

The Jamaican, who is a two-time world champion, having been a part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning squads in 2012 and 2016, will play his last two international matches on 20 and 22 July at his home ground in Sabina Park.

Russell was thankful to have represented the West Indies and expressed his pride in donning the maroon jersey for more than a decade.

"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve," Andre Russell said as quoted from ICC.

"This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others."

The two-time World Champion expressed about finish his career in front of the home crowd and hopes to bid a memorable farewell to the game.

"I love playing for the West Indies, and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends, where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean," he added.

Having played only the shortest format of the game since 2019, the swashbuckling all-rounder has snapped 61 wickets and scored 1078 runs in 84 outings. His raw skills in domestic T20 leagues won his teams championships, with Russell being a major contributor in many of such victories.

His retirement comes just seven months before the next ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February 2026. Russell is the West Indies' second high-profile retirement in recent times, with their batter Nicholas Pooran having bid goodbye to international cricket recently at the age of 29.

Darren Sammy, who was his teammate, captain, and is now the West Indies coach, acknowledged Russell's hunger to perform and win for the country.

"Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come," Sammy said.

