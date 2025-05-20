"Today was probably our best batting performance": Vettori hails SRH batting line up

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 20 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, particularly highlighting their batting display.

He praised Abhishek Sharma's role in setting up the innings and commended the team for their ability to adapt to the conditions, understand their roles, and secure a comfortable victory.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Vettori said, "So, I think that's very pleasing and today was probably our best batting performance as well. The way that Abhishek was able to set it up, everyone who came in just read the conditions perfectly, understood their role, and got us home comfortably. So, that's very satisfying."

Vettori also spoke about finishing the tournament strongly, finding new players and giving them opportunities.

"It's very important to the franchise to try and win games, to try and finish strongly, but most importantly is finding out about a few players and giving them opportunities. Obviously, Atharva Taide got a chance today with Travis Head being unwell and then continuing seeing some performance from Isha Malinga and Kaminda Mendes."

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. Markram and Marsh scored half-centuries and put 115 runs for the first wicket. Except for Pooran later, every other batter failed to touch the double digits as LSG finished at 205/7 in their 20 overs.

Eshan Malinga (2/28) was the top bowler for SRH, with Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting one each. During the run-chase, Abhishek Sharma (59 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Ishan Kishan (35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put up an 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32 in 21 balls, with three fours), who formed a half-century stand, helped SRH chase down the target with four wickets and 10 balls in hand.

With this victory, SRH are at eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result. They have a total of nine points. While they were eliminated early, they have spoiled LSG's party by eliminating them from the playoff race. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and seven losses, giving them 10 points.

