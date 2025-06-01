Today’s Google Googly: What Is a Diamond Duck? Find the Correct Answer Here

When it comes to dismissals in cricket, terms like “duck” and “golden duck” are well-known among fans and players alike. However, there exists an even more unfortunate and rare dismissal that adds a unique layer of cruelty to the game — the Diamond Duck.

What is a Diamond Duck?

According to ICC rules, a Diamond Duck refers to a dismissal where a batter is sent back to the pavilion without scoring a run and without facing a single legal delivery. It’s a situation that arises under specific and usually unlucky circumstances — most commonly due to a run-out, or in rare cases, if the batter is timed out or obstructs the field before facing a ball.

How Does It Happen?

The most frequent cause of a diamond duck is a run-out. Picture this: a new batter walks to the crease, and before they even get a chance to take guard and face a delivery, a mix-up in running or a freak fielding moment leads to a run-out. Another scenario involves a non-striker being caught short when a straight drive from the batter deflects off the bowler’s fingers onto the stumps — all before they’ve had their first ball. It’s an incredibly rare occurrence at the highest levels, making it both a statistical anomaly and a nightmare for the dismissed player.

Cricketers Who Have Fallen To This Unfortunate Fate

Amit Mishra

Jasprit Bumrah

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Adam Gilchrist (warm-up match before the 1999 World Cup)

Mark Waugh

MS Dhoni (Indian Premier League – IPL)

The Psychological Impact

A Diamond Duck is more than just a quirky footnote on a scorecard. For the batter, it's a crushing blow to morale. Walking back without facing a ball can dent confidence, especially in high-pressure matches. It adds to the pressure of performance, highlighting cricket's cruel unpredictability.

Other Types of Ducks in Cricket

Interestingly, cricket recognizes nine different types of ducks, each marking a unique way a batter can be dismissed for zero. Among them, the diamond duck stands out for its sheer misfortune and the sense of helplessness it brings.

