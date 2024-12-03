Todd Greenberg Appointed Cricket Australia's New CEO Replacing Nick Hockley

Former National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg will succeed Nick Hockley as the chief executive officer of Cricket Australia next year, the governing body announced on Tuesday. Green, who is the current chief executive officer of the Australian Cricketers' Association, will assume the role from March. Hockley, who was appointed in 2020 initially on an interim basis, had announced in August that he would step down from the post at the end of the current domestic season."I am grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I've loved since childhood," Greenberg said. "This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game."

Greenberg brings rich experience to the position following his roles with the National Rugby League and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, where he served in the same capacity. He had also served as the General Manager of Stadium Australia and most recently as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association. "Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive - from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums.

"I'm grateful to all those at the Australian Cricketers' Association where we formed positive and productive partnerships across the game, and I look forward to continuing and enriching these relationships for the betterment of cricket."Having played first grade cricket for Randwick in NSW Premier Cricket and subsequently served as the Events and Promotions Manager for Cricket NSW, Greenberg holds a degrees in sports science from the University of NSW and a master's degree from University of Technology, Sydney. "Todd will bring enormous experience to the role from his time leading the National Rugby League and his current position as CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, as well as his time in club and stadium management." said Mike Baird, the CA Chair. "He is also a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation, such as bringing the State of Origin to Melbourne and introducing the NRLW. "We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and the CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth.