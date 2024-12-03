Todd Greenberg to take over from Hockley as Cricket Australia CEO

Melbourne [Australia], December 3 : The current CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, Todd Greenberg will be succeeding Nick Hockley as the next chief executive officer of Cricket Australia (CA).

Greenberg will be taking up the post in CA in March, as per cricket.com.au

Hockley, appointed in 2020 initially in an interim role following a turbulent period under Kevin Roberts, announced back in August that he would be stepping down at the end of the current cricket season.

Greenberg would be the 15th man to be either secretary or chief executive of the top cricket body in Australia ever since its formation in March 1892 as Australasian Cricket Council.

Greenberg, during his playing days, featured in 10 seasons for Randwick CC in Sydney between 1987 and 1997 as a top-order batter. He also experienced some solid stints in sports administration, running the Mike Whitney School of Cricket while studying in University of NSW for a sports science degree.

He said that he was "grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I have loved since childhood"

"This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game," Greenberg said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive - from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums."

Greenberg was also the former chief executive of the National Rugby League, having worked with one of its clubs, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. He also joined the ACA in January 2021, in a role which saw him negotiating with Hockley and reaching an agreement on the current Memorandum of Understanding for cricket that underpins how wealth in the game is distributed and saw a major rise in women's remuneration.

The current MOU is up for renegotiation in 2028.

CA chair Mike Baird said he was delighted with the appointment, calling Greenberg "a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation".

"We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth," said Baird.

"I would like to thank Nick Hockley who will leave the game in a position of great strength at the end of the season with important foundations including our broadcast rights deal, MOU and seven-year content strategy in place," he signed off.

