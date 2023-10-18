Tom Latham equals McCullum's record of fifties for New Zealand in World Cup

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 : New Zealand batter Tom Latham joined iconic Brendon McCullum for the highest number of fifties as a wicketkeeper for the Kiwis in the World Cup.

Latham's measured knock played a crucial role in taking New Zealand's score to 288-6 during their clash against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Latham struck 68 off 74 balls to push the Kiwis to a competitive total. This was the third time in his career he struck a score of more than 50 in the World Cup for New Zealand.

Before Latham's game-changing knock, McCullum held the record for most 50-plus scores (3) for the Blackcaps in the World Cup as a wicketkeeper. Lee Germon with a single 50-plus score is also a part of this club.

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs to continue their winning run in the World Cup. After putting up a challenging total, the Kiwis made no mistake in defending the 288-run target.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor