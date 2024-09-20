Tom Latham overtakes Martin Crowe to become NZ's fifth-highhest Test run-getter

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 20 : New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham overtook legendary batter Martin Crowe to become country's fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Latham accomplished this during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

During the first innings, Latham played a patient knock of 70 in 111 balls. His knock was laced with six fours. His runs came at a strike rate of over 63.

Now in 81 Tests, Latham has scored 5,488 runs at an average of 40.05, with 13 centuries and 29 fifties. His best score is 264*.

On the other hand, Crowe scored 5,444 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 45.36, with 17 centuries and 18 fifties. His best score was 299.

The leading run-scorer for Kiwis in Tests is Kane Williamson, who scored 8.798 runs at an average of 54.98. He has scored 32 centuries and 45 fifties. His best score is 251.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and opted to bat first. Wickets fell in regular intervals for Lankan Lions. However, another brilliant masterclass from Kamindu Mendis (114 in 173 balls, with 11 fours) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 68 balls, with seven fours) guided SL to 305.

For Kiwis, pacer William O'Rourke (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers, with spin bowling of Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips giving both two wickets each. Skipper Tim Southee got one wicket.

In their first innings, Kiwis did lose regular wickets as well, but had some half-century partnerships. Fifties from Tom Latham (70 in 111 balls, with six fours), Kane Williamson (55 in 104 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (57 in 86 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the innings stable and an explosive cameo came from Phillips (49* in 48 balls, with two fours and five sixes) that took NZ to 340 and gave them a 35 run lead.

Latham and Williamson had a 73-run partnership for second wicket, and so did Blundell and Mitchell for fifth wicket.

Prabath Jayasuriya (4/136) and Ramesh Mendis (3/101) delivered with the ball for SL and did not allow the lead to increase much.

Now in the second innings, Sri Lanka has to get a huge lead in order to set a big target for the Kiwis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor