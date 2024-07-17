Tom Latham suggests more fluidity in New Zealand contract system in age of franchise cricket

Wellington [New Zealand], July 17 : New Zealand batter Tom Latham said on Wednesday that the board will have to be more fluid with the central contract system as more players are opting out of it to pursue franchise cricket deals.

In recent times, Kane Williamson, pacers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne made themselves unavailable for the latest batch of central contracts, though Williamson was given a casual playing agreement to don the Kiwi colours whenever needed, keeping in mind his seniority and standing within the team.

This agreement means that Williamson will miss only some white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and when the contracts were announced, he expressed his commitment to the international cricket. This shift within NZ cricket started when pacer Trent Boult denied the central contract deal in favour of more franchise deals and family time.

Latham, who could be the next ODI captain for New Zealand, said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Think at the moment where cricket's going in New Zealand is slightly different. It is certainly not a black-and-white situation, and it is certainly changing with all these leagues popping up. I guess everyone is in a slightly different boat in what their future may look like depending on their age or stage they are in life."

Latham said that there is a lot of cricket coming in the summer and there is Champions Trophy coming next year, so in this case, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will have to become more fluid with the contract systems.

"We have got a lot of cricket in the summer [and] got an ICC pinnacle event [the Champions Trophy], which is exciting to look forward to. So whether it be with different personnel, whether it be with the guys we are used to having, whenever we can have them, I am sure that will be great, but think we have certainly got to be pretty fluid with what things look like in the future," he said.

In recent times, New Zealand have played some of their white-ball series without their key players, either due to rotation policy or clashes with the Indian Premier League (IPL) or other T20 leagues. It could happen once again when Kiwis face Pakistan next year in March.

Latham said that the contract system worked really well when it was started, but it is time to review it and change as per the demands of a more hectic modern game.

"Do not know what the right system is, there is a lot of flexibility within our contracts at the moment, but think with the changing landscape of cricket, I am sure it will be something that New Zealand Cricket and the players' association look at and try and come up with something," he said.

"We have seen over many years now, at times we have not had those senior guys. That gives me an opportunity as a senior player to step up and lead as well. But there are also other guys who have not necessarily had opportunities in the past to step up in different leadership roles. It is never great when you miss guys of Kane's calibre, but it gives opportunities to other guys to put their best foot forward," he added.

Latham has led the Kiwis in 44 ODIs, including last year's 50-over Cricket World Cup when Williamson suffered a thumb injury, winning 28 games, losing 15 and one ending in a no result. The wicketkeeper-batter said that it would be an honour to become a regular captain.

"It would obviously be a real honour. For me, it is always been about trying to put the team first as best as possible and I am sure they will have those discussions around what they want from a team point of view and certainly if I get the opportunity to do that, it would be really special," said Latham.

However, coach Gary Stead said that the team is at a stage where the next ODI captain is not confirmed.

"We are not at the stage of confirming it yet, so I do not want to speculate whether Tom will be or not. But he is certainly one guy that will be in discussions around that role. The important thing is that whoever is in place, we want in place for two to three years or so, leading to that next [ODI] World Cup. That will be one of the important decision-making factors that we discuss," said Stead.

In their home season during the summer, the Kiwis will be playing six ODIs, three each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, before a tri-series in Pakistan before the ICC Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor