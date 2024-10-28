Tom Moody suggests PBKS to use RTM for capped players, focus on uncapped stars

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Former Australia star Tom Moody believes that Punjab Kings should not retain any capped players and instead use the Right to Match (RTM) option for some of their standout players in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

As anticipation for the cash-rich league intensifies, the deadline for submitting the retention list looms large.

All 10 franchises competing for the coveted trophy next year must submit their list of retained players by Thursday.

Moody feels the Kings should avoid retaining any capped players and instead use the RTM option for a talented trio that includes Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Kagiso Rabada.

"For Punjab Kings, I don't think I would retain any players, certainly not capped players. I'd be looking to use the right-to-match option for players like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Rabada. Jitesh Sharma is another one I'd consider using the right-to-match for in the auction," Tom Moody told Star Sports.

In PBKS's disappointing IPL 2024 season, uncapped players proved more valuable for the franchise, which ultimately finished second-last in the table.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma excelled with the bat, while Harpreet Brar impressed with his left-arm spin.

Shashank brought firepower to the middle order, scoring 354 runs with an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

Ashutosh, known for his impeccable timing, accumulated 189 runs in 9 innings, striking at a rate of 167.2.

Moody believes Shashank and Harpreet are ideal candidates for PBKS to consider retaining for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 season.

"When it comes to uncapped players, there are a couple of good players I'd like to secure before the auction: Shashank Singh, a solid middle-order power hitter who had a great season last year, and Harpreet Brar, the left-arm spinner," he added.

Harpreet made a significant impact in the middle overs, keeping his spells economical and taking 7 wickets in 13 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor