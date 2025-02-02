"Took me a while to realize we have won": Rohit Sharma recalls 2024 T20 World Cup victory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : During the BCCI Awards 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recalled the time when he realised that his team had won the T20 World Cup 2024 which was played in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Summarizing the ICC T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the final by seven runs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

After the T20 WC triumph, Suryakumar was appointed as the skipper in the shortest format of the game. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue clean-sweeped the Sri Lankan side in the three-match series.

Speaking about the BCCI Awards 2025, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana were the notable winners at the Naman Awards 2025.

Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar

Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): R. Sai Kishore

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai.

