Top End T20 series set to kick off today in Darwin

New Delhi [India], August 9 : The third season of the Top End T20 Series, a domestic cricket competition organized by Northern Territory Cricket, is set to kick off on Friday in Darwin.

The tournament will feature nine teams, including international sides Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens, alongside local teams namely Adelaide Strikers Academy, Australian Capital Territory, Melbourne Renegades Academy, Melbourne Stars Academy, Northern Territory Strike, Perth Scorchers Academy, and Tasmania, as per a release by Cricket NT.

Each team will play six matches in the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The highly anticipated final is scheduled for Sunday, August 18. This year's series promises to deliver exciting cricket action as domestic and international teams vie for the title in Darwin.

