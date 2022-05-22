Top ICC officials to be present during IPL 2022 playoffs

The IPL 2022 season is nearing its end with the legue stage concluding today. Last night the season has found its top four teams for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Lucknow Supergiants. Titans and Royals will play the first qualifier on May 24. LSG and RCB will play the Eliminator on May 25. Both the matches will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, as per reports in TOI, top officials from the ICC will be present to oversee all the playoff matches. They will also discuss the upcoming IPL media rights between the ICC and the BCCI.

Greg Barclay, the ICC chairman, will attend the Qualifier 1 (May 24). Also Eliminator (May 25) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive Officer of the ICC, will be present during the Qualifier 2 on May 27.“And the final on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They are likely to discuss the upcoming media rights of the ICC with the BCCI officials during their trip,” a TOI official close to the developments said.The BCCI is currently underway in the process of selling its media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle. The current deal will come to an end in 2023. This is the first time in three years that the IPL playoffs are being held in India. The IPL was being played under closed doors in IPL 2020 and 2021 before the board decided to allow spectators for the 2022 season.