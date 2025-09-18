Top-ranked players from each team ahead of Women's World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 18 : With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 just around the corner, starting in less than two weeks, let's take a look at the top-ranked players from each nation in the ICC Women's Rankings, as the stage is set for thrilling action in India and Sri Lanka, as per the ICC website.

INDIA

Batter: Smriti Mandhana (ICC Ranking 1)- Ranked the best batter in the format, Smriti Mandhana has been an indispensable force for India at the top of the order with over 100 ODI appearances. As Harmanpreet Kaur's deputy, she is always in the captain's ear, providing her invaluable input on the field.

With 559 runs across 16 games in two Women's World Cups so far, the left-hand batter will be looking to etch her presence for India once again as they aim to lift the coveted trophy on home soil for the first time.

Bowler: Deepti Sharma (7)- About to play in her third World Cup, Deepti Sharma, India's stylish all-rounder in the format, has been an integral part of the team's plans leading up to the tournament. The right-arm spinner has struck 14 times for India in as many outings in the 50-over event and will be looking to add more at home.

All-Rounder: Deepti Sharma (4)- In addition to her antics with the ball, Sharma has also been rock-solid with the bat, coming in clutch down the order when the team needs her experience, proving so with 278 runs coming across the World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

AUSTRALIA

Batter: Ellyse Perry (ICC Ranking 4)- An all-time great of the format, 34-year-old Ellyse Perry will be playing in her fifth World Cup and will become the first Australian women's cricketer to take part in five World Cups.

Perry has smashed 673 runs from 25 World Cup games at an astonishing 56.08 average, in addition to snapping 31 wickets with the ball.

Bowler: Ash Gardner (2) - Ash Gardner's rise for Australia as one of their leading bowlers is evident from her brilliant numbers with the ball, striking 101 times in just 77 games in the 50-over format with her spin wizardry.

With 18 wickets from 15 games across the 2017 and 2022 editions, the 28-year-old will also be playing in her third World Cup as Australia look to retain their crown.

All-Rounder: Ash Gardner (1)- Gardner's contributions for Australia don't just stop with the ball, as she has also been an improvised batter in the middle order, contributing some valuable runs when her side needed it.

Her record with the bat in World Cups reads 134 runs in two campaigns, with a best score of 48*, which came off merely 18 balls, against neighbouring rivals New Zealand in 2022.

BANGLADESH

Batter: Nigar Sultana Joty (ICC Ranking 27)- Bangladesh's skipper, Nigar Sultana, has scored over 1,300 ODI runs, leads the side for the second consecutive time in World Cups and remains their batting anchor.

Bowler: Nahida Akter (9) - The left-arm spinner has quickly risen into the world's top 10 with 69 wickets in 54 ODIs. She took five wickets in Bangladesh's 2022 World Cup campaign and will lead their spin attack.

All-Rounder: Marufa Akter (32)- A promising 20-year-old, Marufa Akter has already made an impact with her pace and is seen as Bangladesh's future star with the ball.

ENGLAND

Batter: Nat Sciver-Brunt (ICC Ranking 2)-Having taken over as England's all-format captain and currently one of the world's premier ODI batters, Nat Sciver-Brunt boasts 4092 ODI runs at a sizzling average of 46.50 at the top of the order.

Sciver-Brunt has a stunning 805 runs in just 18 matches in World Cups, with four hundreds, including a valiant 148* against Australia in a losing cause in the final in 2022.

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone (1) - The world's No. 1-ranked bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, has struck 125 times in just 75 ODIs at a superb 19.79 bowling average with her left-arm spin.

At only 26, she will be playing her second 50-over World Cup, having struck 21 times in just nine games in the 2022 campaign, including a memorable 6/36 against South Africa in the semi-final.

All-Rounder: Nat Sciver-Brunt (8)- In addition to her heroics with the bat, Sciver-Brunt is also a handy right-arm medium pacer who has the ability to contain runs and step in with wickets when needed, making her one of the most complete players in world cricket.

The 33-year-old has 79 ODI wickets to her name, including 11 at World Cups, and her dual skills ensure she plays a central role in England's World Cup ambitions.

NEW ZEALAND

Batter: Sophie Devine (ICC Ranking 13) - New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is 10 runs short of 4000 ODI runs with eight crucial hundreds.

She has featured in four previous World Cups, having scored 669 runs across 25 games, and is remembered for her century against South Africa in the 2013 edition.

Bowler: Jess Kerr (12)-27-year-old Jess Kerr has made steady progress since her debut in 2020, with 52 wickets in 39 ODIs. This will be her second World Cup, following a decent outing with five wickets in seven games in 2022, and she will look to complement the experienced Lea Tahuhu in the pace attack.

All-Rounder: Melie Kerr (5) - Despite being just 24 years old, Melie Kerr has already amassed 2167 ODI runs and is a wicket away from 100 scalps in the format in just 77 matches. She has two World Cups under her belt and is New Zealand's brightest hope in both departments heading into the campaign and will look to better her record of 214 runs and 19 wickets at the 50-over ICC event.

PAKISTAN

Batter: Sidra Amin (ICC Ranking 23) - Pakistan's most consistent ODI batter, Sidra Amin, has piled up nearly 2000 ODI runs, with four centuries to her name. She scored a World Cup hundred (104) against Bangladesh in 2022 and will look to anchor Pakistan's batting once again.

Bowler: Nashra Sandhu (13)-Nashra Sandhu will also be making her third appearance at the marquee ICC women's event, after having featured in 2017 and 2022, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games. One of Pakistan's shining lights at the 2017 World Cup, the left-arm spinner has been Pakistan's go-to bowler in ODIs since, picking up 98 wickets in 72 matches.

All-Rounder: Fatima Sana (17)- Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is one of Pakistan's brightest young stars. At 23 years old, Fatima has already made a name for herself with 63 wickets and close to 600 runs in ODIs. She featured in the 2022 World Cup as a teenager, and her lower-order hitting combined with lively medium pace makes her a genuine match-winner for Pakistan.

SOUTH AFRICA

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt (ICC Ranking 3)-One of the most elegant openers in world cricket, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt boasts a staggering 4519 runs in just 107 games at an average of almost 50, solidifying her status among the top three batters in the ICC Rankings.

She was the Proteas' leading run-scorer in the 2022 World Cup with 433 runs at an average of 54 and will be aiming to go higher on her 757-run tally in 15 games at the 50-over event.

Bowler: Marizanne Kapp (6)-The veteran fast-bowling all-rounder has 167 ODI wickets across 151 matches, spearheading South Africa's attack for over a decade and will be taking part in her fifth World Cup. Her 5/45 against England in the 2022 World Cup was one of the tournament's standout spells, and she already has 32 wickets in 22 matches across four World Cups.

All-Rounder: Marizanne Kapp (3)- With 3182 ODI runs alongside her bowling exploits, Kapp is South Africa's key element in all aspects of the game. The 35-year-old already has a World Cup hundred to her name and boasts 451 runs with the bat, and will be key to South Africa's hopes of lifting their first trophy.

SRI LANKA

Batter: Chamari Athapaththu (ICC Ranking 9)-Sri Lanka's captain and stalwart, Chamari Athapaththu, is set for her third World Cup, having already scored 509 runs in 14 games on the grand stage, including a stunning 178* against Australia in 2017. Having missed out on the 2022 edition, the batter would look to put her best foot forward in the upcoming event. With over 3,800 ODI runs to her name, she remains the side's biggest hope with the bat as Sri Lanka aim for their maiden crown.

Bowler: Inoka Ranaweera (28)-The veteran left-arm spinner brings vast experience with 80 wickets in as many ODIs, often proving difficult to score off in the middle overs. She has featured in two previous World Cups, grabbing nine wickets and will lead Sri Lanka's spin attack.

All-Rounder: Chamari Athapaththu (7)-Apart from her batting fireworks, Athapaththu has chipped in with 45 ODI wickets in her career, making her a genuine all-rounder. Her ability to change games single-handedly keeps Sri Lanka in contention against stronger opponents.

