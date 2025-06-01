Top spot in England's ODI run-scoring list in reach of Joe Root

Cardiff [UK], June 1 : England star batter Joe Root is just 42 runs away from surpassing the former World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan as the leading run-getter for the Three Lions in ODI history.

Root will have his chance to go down in history to become England's leading run-scorer in ODIs when he takes to the field for the second ODI against the West Indies at Cardiff on Sunday.

So far in his career, Root has scored 6,916 runs at an average of 48.02, with 17 centuries and 51 fifties. His best score is 133*. He is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs.

At the top is Morgan, who made 6,957 runs in 225 matches and 207 innings at an average of 39.75, with 13 centuries and 42 fifties. His best score is 148.

Notably, 84 more runs will make Root the first-ever England batter to touch 7,000 runs in ODIs.

In eight ODIs this year, Root has scored 428 runs at an average of 53.50, with a strike rate of over 90, a century and three fifties. His best score is 120. Since the World Cup triumph in 2019, his presence in the 50-over form has reduced, scoring 1,060 runs in just 35 matches and 32 innings at an average of 35.33, with a century and nine fifties.

He was England's second-highest run-getter during their winless Champions Trophy campaign this year, with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00, scoring his first century in six years along with a fifty.

Root is already a top-run-getter for England in Test cricket, having overtaken Alastair Cook last year. In 153 Tests, he has made 13,006 runs at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 262. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in Test history and is racing towards Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 runs.

Squads:

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor