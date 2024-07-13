"Top stuff from our young guns": Jay Shah lauds Team India for series win over Zimbabwe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday lauded the Team India for the manner in which they have clinched the T20I series against Zimbabwe and said top stuff from our young guns! .

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "What a way to clinch the T20I series! Top stuff from our young guns! @ybj_19 and @ShubmanGill were spectacular with the bat in the run chase. Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on a fantastic series win. @BCCI|| #ZIMvIND."

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1812159887205671370

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe on field first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

