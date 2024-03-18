"Tough night, tougher morning...": Delhi Capitals' Shafali Varma after WPL title loss

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shafali Varma has expressed her disappointment at the loss in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final to Royal Challengers Bangalore but said the team achieved a lot.

Richa Ghosh and Perry formed the winning partnership that took RCB through while chasing a target of 114 in a keenly contested final against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. RCB spinners, particularly Shreyanka Patil, besides Sophie Devine, skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with valuable knocks in RCB's maiden WPL title victory.

"Tough night yesterday, and even tougher morning today. It will take a while to realise how much we have achieved as a team, but really proud to be part of it. Grateful for all the support we have received over the last few months. Congratulations to everyone at RCB. #WPL2024," Shafali said in a post on X.

"A big thank you to the owners, the staff, the support staff and you fans who helped us to a second straight final. Teesri baar aur zyaada koshish karenge," she added.

Shafali ended the tournament as the third-highest run-getter, with 309 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.62, with three fifties at a strike rate of over 156. Her best score was 71.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and

Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

