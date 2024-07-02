"Tough pill to swallow...": SA's David Miller opens up on T20 WC final loss to India

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 2 : South Africa batter David Miller expressed sadness at his team's loss to India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday at Barbados, saying that the defeat is a "tough pill to swallow".

A fine exhibition of death bowling by the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

During the last over, Miller, known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas, attempted a big shot when 16 runs were needed from six balls. However, the ball found Suryakumar Yadav near the boundary, who plucked a remarkable catch to turn the match completely in India's favour with the batters' dismissal for 21 runs. The Men in Blue captured their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Miller wrote, "I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar."

In nine matches, Miller scored 169 runs in the tournament at an average of 28.16, with a half-century and strike rate of 102.42. His best score was 59*.

In the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik Pandya (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

