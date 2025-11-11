"Tough series when it comes to Pakistan": Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 : Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka is looking forward to the series against Pakistan, though he knows it will prove to be a difficult task for his side away from home.

The three ODIs between these two teams will be played from November 11 to 15, while the tri-series will start from November 17.

Sri Lanka entered the series in good form, with the side having registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their most recent ODI contests in August on the back of a Player of the Series performance from experienced batter Pathum Nissanka.

Pakistan will also look to continue their winning momentum after a 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa earlier this month.

The last time Sri Lanka faced Pakistan was in the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Pakistan went on to reach the final after defeating Sri Lanka.

"That's always a tough series when it comes to Pakistan, their home, their conditions," Asalanka said.

"Pakistan played good cricket in their last series, and we too. We played 30-45 days ago in Zimbabwe and done really really well, especially our ODI side has been doing really well," he added.

Sri Lanka seamer Matheesha Pathirana will miss the tour as he recovers from an upper respiratory tract infection, and Asitha Fernando has been brought in as his replacement.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

