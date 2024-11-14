"Toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer": Abhishek Nayar on playing in Australian conditions

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar coming to Australia and playing in their conditions is the toughest challenge for the Indian cricketers.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

"It's one of the toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer, coming here and overcoming it. I think Gauti Bhai (Gautam Gambhir) had a chat with the boys just before we started here. Some of the senior boys as well such as Booms (Jasprit Bumrah), Virat, Ash (Ashwin) all having you know chat with the guys, how first they came here as youngsters with a lot of seniors around. And how they sort of felt that once you finish the Australia series, you go back as a better cricketer. I think a lot of the young boys are really keen and raring to go and hopefully make a name for themselves by the end of this tour," said Nayar in a video posted by the BCCI.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

