"Touring India never easy": SA skipper Bavuma looks forward to clash with "exciting" Gill in November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : South Africa's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) winning skipper Temba Bavuma said that touring India is "never easy" and admitted that inspiration would be taken from New Zealand's historic outing last year, where they beat Men in Blue in a series in their own backyard after 12 years.

Bavuma said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Speaking during the awards show, Bavuma spoke of his side's all format tour to India, starting with two Tests from November 14 onwards.

Bavuma said, "Touring India is never an easy one. So, you know, I think looking at the way New Zealand went about their business, I think was inspiring in a lot of ways. You know, a lot of touring teams, a lot of away teams come to India and haven't been successful."

And that is the biggest of cricketing nations. I heard Kane Williamson (who could not play that NZ tour of India last year), he is going to be here. So I will definitely be asking him for tips on how they went about it."

"But look, I mean, that is going to be another big series for us as South Africa. The boys now, they will be going to Pakistan. So they will deal with that challenge. And straight after that, it's India. And I think, like I said, for the guys who have been to India, we know how tough it is. But I think like any series, like any game, the opportunities are there, you know," he concluded.

Bavuma hailed the new Indian Test skipper as an "exciting player" and talked about how India has started a new era moving on from stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which is part and parcel of the sport as players age.

"It seems as if the new era has kicked in, if I could say. I think guys like Rohit, before him, Kohli, they have done their job. You know, they put India really on the map and they have made India a team to really be feared," said Bavuma.

"So I do not think it takes anything away from what they have done for Indian cricket. I think it is just the way the game goes. You know, at some point, the sun stops shining on you, if I could say. And the younger guys, the ones that you have mentored, the ones that you have inspired, they take over the reins. So I am sure India will continue to dominate. Our job as South Africa is to not allow them to dominate as much," he added.

Bavuma said that they would not be "shocked" if India, powered by spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar even after Ravi Ashwin's retirement, use spin friendly wickets. He also spoke on how the IPL has given players a "know how" from batting point of view though formats are different.

"I think from my experience, there always seems to be a difference between the way Indian spinners bowl in their own conditions versus spinners outside of India. So I think there is always that challenge of foreign spinners adjusting to the conditions. They are either bowling quicker in these conditions, bowling flatter."

"So I think there is that challenge. I think from a batting point of view, and I think I guess with the help of the IPL and those type of leagues, it's given guys that experience and know-how of how to be successful in these type of conditions. I know it's T20 cricket wickets are generally good, but the guys are a lot more familiar."

"The guys share information amongst them as to what they feel needs to be to be successful in these conditions. It will be a different challenge. It is not something that we are instinctively attuned to back home in South Africa, but like I said, the knowledge is there," the captain added.

Bavuma also highlighted how with Gill as the new Indian captain and himself leading the Proteas in Tests for the first time in India, it could give some "little sub-stories" worth looking out for, which will make the game "a lot more beautiful".

Bavuma lauded India's performance in their WTC 2025-27 starting tour to England, where a new look India without Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin eked out a brave, well-fought 2-2 draw and how players like KL Rahul stepped up big time.

"The guys held their own. I mean, more than held their own. Tactically, we can see they're doing it a little bit differently. But those guys, they did well in England. I mean, England is not an easy place to tour, whether you are experienced, whether you are inexperienced or not," said Bavuma.

"So I think the community, the Indian community, the cricketing community can take a lot of confidence from that. I understand the sentiment behind Rohit and Kohli. I mean, we all understand that sentiment."

"But I think the guys who are there currently now, the confidence, a guy like KL Rahul, the way that he stepped up at the top of the order, I think that should give a lot of people confidence as to what's to come in the near future," he concluded.

Bavuma said that there is a lot of confidence within the group.

"I think for me, that has been a part of my legacy, I guess, as a captain, is to leave it in a good place and is to leave it in a team that is winning ICC events. So, I mean, we have come close in the past. Yeah, we have come close in the past. You know, all that heartache, all that pain has only fuelled us to really push a lot stronger. So, yeah, with this victory of ours, it will give us a lot of confidence to push for ICC events," he concluded.

